Multibagger stock sets record date for stock split, scrip rises 737% in 3 years

With a market capitalization of Rs. 57.58 crore, Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the trading industry. The company, which has its corporate headquarters in New Delhi, India, is one of the pioneers in the import and export of goods. It has been in business for more than 25 years and specialises in the export and import of agro products, coal, and synthetic rubber, among other things. The company is present throughout India thanks to its branch offices in Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, and Siliguri. The company's Board of Directors has established a record date for the stock split.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}