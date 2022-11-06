Multibagger stock sets record date for stock split, scrip rises 737% in 3 years

With a market capitalization of Rs. 57.58 crore, Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the trading industry. The company, which has its corporate headquarters in New Delhi, India, is one of the pioneers in the import and export of goods. It has been in business for more than 25 years and specialises in the export and import of agro products, coal, and synthetic rubber, among other things. The company is present throughout India thanks to its branch offices in Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, and Siliguri. The company's Board of Directors has established a record date for the stock split.
The company has fixed record date as 30th November 2022 (Wednesday) and informed stock exchanges about the purpose as “Sub-division of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Equity Share of Rs.2/- each and determining the eligibility of members of the Company entitled to receive sub-divided equity shares of Rs. 2/- each in lieu of Existing equity shares of Rs. 10/- each."
The Board of Directors has further said in a stock exchange filing that “Consequently the share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- shall automatically stands cancelled and be of no effect on and from the said Record Date (viz. 30th November, 2022). Further, no resolution was passed for treatment of Fractional entitlements and thus not applicable."
Friday saw a closing price for Chandra Prabhu International Ltd shares of ₹155.70 apiece, up by 9.26% from the previous close of ₹142.50. The stock registered a total volume of 25,077 shares during its most recent trading session, which was more than the 20-Day average volume of 13,489 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹8.50 on April 29, 2002, to the current market price, representing an all-time high of 1,731.76% in the last 20 years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 561.15% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 737% during the past three years.
In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 11.69% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 9.46% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹301.00 on (05/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹113.30 on (22/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 48.27% below the high and 37.42% above the low. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 53.50% and a public stake of 46.50%. In Friday's closing session the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days SMA but below 20 Days, 50 Days, 100 Days and 200 Days Simple Moving Average (SMA).
