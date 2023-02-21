With a market valuation of ₹58.33 Cr, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the capital goods industry. The corporation has established a specified record date for stock split actions in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “we hereby inform you the company has fixed the Record date Monday, 06th March, 2023 as a Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- each to the face value of Rs. 1/- each."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹0.70 Cr compared to ₹0.02 crore in Q2FY23. The company’s net expenses reached ₹0.05 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.04 Cr in the quarter ended September. The company recorded a net profit of ₹0.64 Cr in Q3FY23, compared to a net loss of ₹0.02 Cr in Q2FY23. The EPS of Gujarat Toolroom reached ₹34.14 in Q3FY23 against a loss of ₹0.43 in Q2FY23 and ₹0.09 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Gujarat Toolroom closed today on the BSE at ₹107.35 apiece, up by 3.22% from the previous close of ₹104.00. The stock price soared from ₹10.57 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 844%. The stock climbed from ₹5.21 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,915.36%. The stock price climbed from ₹16.30 to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 544.17%.

It has plummeted 26.62% YTD in 2023 while appreciating by ₹15.95 during the past six months to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 558.31%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹183.10 on (28/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.85 on (08/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 41.37% below the 1 year high and 675.09% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 1.24%, DIIs stake of 0.28% and 98.48% of public stake.

