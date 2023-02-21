Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock sets record date for stock split, up 675% from 52-week-low
With a market valuation of 58.33 Cr, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the capital goods industry. The corporation has established a specified record date for stock split actions in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “we hereby inform you the company has fixed the Record date Monday, 06th March, 2023 as a Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity shares from the face value of Rs. 10/- each to the face value of Rs. 1/- each."

During Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 0.70 Cr compared to 0.02 crore in Q2FY23. The company’s net expenses reached 0.05 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 0.04 Cr in the quarter ended September. The company recorded a net profit of 0.64 Cr in Q3FY23, compared to a net loss of 0.02 Cr in Q2FY23. The EPS of Gujarat Toolroom reached 34.14 in Q3FY23 against a loss of 0.43 in Q2FY23 and 0.09 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Gujarat Toolroom closed today on the BSE at 107.35 apiece, up by 3.22% from the previous close of 104.00. The stock price soared from 10.57 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 844%. The stock climbed from 5.21 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,915.36%. The stock price climbed from 16.30 to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 544.17%. 

It has plummeted 26.62% YTD in 2023 while appreciating by 15.95 during the past six months to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 558.31%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 183.10 on (28/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 13.85 on (08/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 41.37% below the 1 year high and 675.09% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 1.24%, DIIs stake of 0.28% and 98.48% of public stake.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
