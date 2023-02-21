Multibagger stock sets record date for stock split, up 675% from 52-week-low

The shares of Gujarat Toolroom closed today on the BSE at ₹107.35 apiece, up by 3.22% from the previous close of ₹104.00. The stock price soared from ₹10.57 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 844%. The stock climbed from ₹5.21 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,915.36%. The stock price climbed from ₹16.30 to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 544.17%.