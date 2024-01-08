Multibagger stock SG Mart to consider stock split, bonus shares today. Rises 2300% in one year
Multibagger stock SG Mart has informed the Indian stock market about its proposal to consider a stock split and issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares, stock split: SG Mart shares are one of the multipbagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In the last one year, SG Mart share price has ascended from around ₹437 to ₹10,500 per share level, delivering over 2,300 per cent return to its positional shareholders. After delivering a stellar return to its long-term investors, the multibagger stock is going to reward its shareholders using its capital reserves.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started