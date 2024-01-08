Bonus shares, stock split: SG Mart shares are one of the multipbagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In the last one year, SG Mart share price has ascended from around ₹437 to ₹10,500 per share level, delivering over 2,300 per cent return to its positional shareholders. After delivering a stellar return to its long-term investors, the multibagger stock is going to reward its shareholders using its capital reserves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal to consider and approve stock split and issuance of bonus shares. The multibagger stock of India informed Indian stock market exchanges about the proposal while sharing its board meeting update. The company board may declare a stock split and bonus shares today while discussing its Q3 results 2024.

SG Mart bonus share, stock split details Informing Indian exchanges about the proposal, the multibagger stock said, "In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, to, inter alia, consider and approve the following items: (i) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023; (ii) the proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as the Board may determine; and (iii) the proposal of issuance of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company."

SG Mart share price history In the last one moth, SG Mart share price has ascended to the tune of 40 per cent whereas, in last six months, it has surged around 365 per cent. Likewise, in last one year, it has ascended nearly 2,300 per cent while in last five years, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹106 to ₹10,500 apiece levels, logging more than a 9,800 per cent rise in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

