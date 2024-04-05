Multibagger stock: Shaily Engineering recorded 140% gain in a year, up over 4900% in a decade; should you invest?
Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics have delivered a multibagger return of 140% in the last year. Looking back, the shares have delivered a whopping return of 4920% in the last 10 years, spiking from ₹10.80 apiece to the current level of ₹542 apiece.
Shaily Engineering Plastics, the country's leading exporter of high-precision engineered plastic products and components, has delivered substantial returns to its shareholders. The company's share price has surged from ₹226 apiece a year ago to the current trading price of ₹542, marking a remarkable gain of 140%.
