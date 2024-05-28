Multibagger Stock: Shakti Pumps yielded 515% returns in 13 months, gained over 1690% in 4 years
Shakti Pumps' stock price has surged by 515% in the last 13 months, driven by substantial order acquisitions and strong financial performance. The company holds a dominant position in the Indian pump industry with a 26% market share in the domestic solar pump market under the PM KUSUM scheme.
Shares of Shakti Pumps, the country's leading manufacturer of solar pumps and motors, have been on an upward roll over the last 13 months, producing a stellar performance and significantly enhancing shareholder wealth in a relatively brief timeframe.
