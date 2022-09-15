Multibagger stock shall pay 400% final dividend soon: Details inside

The company has said in stock exchange filings that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 13, 2022, had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/- (400%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the AGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members/beneficial owners within 30 days of it being declared as under: a) To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, September 21, 2022; b) To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Wednesday, September 21, 2022."