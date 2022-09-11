Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd is a mid-size company in the chemical industry with a market valuation of ₹6,924.37 crore. With a 1087 TPD production capacity, GACL is one of India's leading manufacturers of caustic soda. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (GACL) produces industrial chemicals as a business. The firm has expanded to become one of India's largest producers, with a capacity of 4,29,050 TPA, from an initial production capacity of 37,425 TPA Caustic Soda, spread across 2 units in Dahej and Vadodara.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “For the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement / right of dividend @ Rs.10.00 per share (i.e. 100%) subject to approval of the Shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting to be held on 29.09.2022 The dividend after declaration at the 49th Annual General Meeting shall be payable, in case of shares held in Electronic mode, to the beneficial owners as per details to be furnished by NSDL and CDSL after close of business hours on 22nd September, 2022 and in case of shares held in Physical mode, to the Shareholders whose names appear on Register of Members as on 29th September, 2022."

On Friday, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited's shares on the NSE closed at Rs. 945.50 a piece, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 948.25. The stock price has risen significantly in the last 23 years, rising from ₹17.45 on January 1, 1999, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 5,318.34%. The stock has gained 89.69% during the past five years, but over the past three years, it has generated a multibagger return of 118.02%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 103.09% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has appreciated by 44.62% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,044.70 on (02-MAY-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹448.50 on (08-September-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.49% below the high and 110.81% above the low.