Multibagger stock shall pay 10 per share dividend soon: Check record date

On Friday, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited's shares on the NSE closed at Rs. 945.50 a piece, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 948.25. The stock price has risen significantly in the last 23 years, rising from ₹17.45 on January 1, 1999, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 5,318.34%. The stock has gained 89.69% during the past five years, but over the past three years, it has generated a multibagger return of 118.02%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 103.09% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has appreciated by 44.62% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,044.70 on (02-MAY-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹448.50 on (08-September-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 9.49% below the high and 110.81% above the low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}