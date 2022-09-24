One of the stocks that have provided multibagger returns during the past three years is Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. The firm, which operates in the commercial services industry and has a market worth of ₹85.39 Cr, engages in the business of IT/BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and customer contact centres. The firm announced a stock split from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1 and bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. To ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders, the company set the record date as 28 September 2022 and the ex-date is also falling on the same day as per the data available on BSE.

The closing price of the shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd on Friday was ₹9.05 per share, up 4.62% from the previous close. On Friday, the stock recorded a total trade volume of 1,151,342 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 683,048 shares. At the closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days EMA. The stock price climbed from Rs. 3.10 on September 27, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 191.94% and an approximate CAGR of 200.00%. The stock price has surged sharply over the past three years from ₹0.90 to the present price level, resulting in a multibagger return of 905% and a CAGR of 108.01%.

View Full Image Stock split and bonus share details of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd (bseindia.com)

The stock has dropped 5.24% year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹13.30 on (12-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2.85 on (01-November-2021) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 31.95% below the high and 217.54% above the low. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 50.12% and a public shareholding of 49.88% for the quarter that ended in June 2022. At the last traded price, the stock was seen trading at a P/B of 0.51, PE of -200.93x and EV / EBITDA of -36.51x.