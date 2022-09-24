Multibagger stock shall trade ex-split and ex-bonus next week: Details here2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 05:10 PM IST
One of the stocks that have provided multibagger returns during the past three years is Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. The firm, which operates in the commercial services industry and has a market worth of ₹85.39 Cr, engages in the business of IT/BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and customer contact centres. The firm announced a stock split from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1 and bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. To ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders, the company set the record date as 28 September 2022 and the ex-date is also falling on the same day as per the data available on BSE.