Multibagger stock shall trade ex-split and ex-bonus next week: Details here

The closing price of the shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd on Friday was ₹9.05 per share, up 4.62% from the previous close. On Friday, the stock recorded a total trade volume of 1,151,342 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 683,048 shares. At the closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days EMA. The stock price climbed from Rs. 3.10 on September 27, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 191.94% and an approximate CAGR of 200.00%. The stock price has surged sharply over the past three years from ₹0.90 to the present price level, resulting in a multibagger return of 905% and a CAGR of 108.01%.