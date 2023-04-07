Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock: Shankar Sharma-backed SME IPO gives 150% return in 4 months despite 45% dip from record high
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. Ace investor Shankar Sharma-backed BSE SME stock had a decent listing on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 and in near four months of its listing, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price ascended to life-time high of 243.35 apiece on BSE in mid-January.

However, profit-booking soon triggered in this drome maker stock and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price today is at around 135 apiece, near 45 per cent lower from its record highs. If we compare this BSE SME stocks offer price during the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) of 52 to 54 per share, it is still one of the multibagger IPOs that BSE SME exchange has delivered in 20223.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price history

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was launched in December 2022 at price band of 52 to 54 per equity share. The public issue got subscribed to whopping 243.70 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 330.82 times. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share listed on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 at a listing premium of around 90 per cent as the stock listed at 102 against the issue price of 52-54 per share. The Shankar Sharma-owned drone maker stock went on to hit upper circuit within few minutes of its listing and continue to lock-in upper circuits on following sessions and climbed to life-time high of 243.35 per share on BSE, delivering around 3350 per cent return to the lucky allottees.

However, profit-booking soon triggered in this Shankar Sharma shareholding company's shares and today it has retraced to the tune of 45 per cent from its life-time high of 243.35 apiece levels. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price today is around 135, which is still near 81 above Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO price of 52-54 per equity share, delivering 150 per cent return to its lucky allottees, who have a long term perspective on this drome making Shankar Sharma portfolio stock.

Shankar Sharma, other investors backed company

In pre-IPO funding, marque investors led by Shankar Sharma and other well-known market mavens and celebrities have picked a minority stake in the company.

Speaking on outlook of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares after the launch of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Shankar Sharma said, "Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a global drone hub, we have invested in drone services and pilot training start-up Droneacharya. Further, drones are being widely used in the country across industries for surveys, deliveries and surveillance, and this segment is expected to perform strongly in the coming years. We see a great value creation as the company has within a very short span been able to scale up its operations and has dynamic plans ahead."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
