Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price history

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was launched in December 2022 at price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. The public issue got subscribed to whopping 243.70 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 330.82 times. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share listed on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 at a listing premium of around 90 per cent as the stock listed at ₹102 against the issue price of ₹52-54 per share. The Shankar Sharma-owned drone maker stock went on to hit upper circuit within few minutes of its listing and continue to lock-in upper circuits on following sessions and climbed to life-time high of ₹243.35 per share on BSE, delivering around 3350 per cent return to the lucky allottees.