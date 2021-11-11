This multibagger chemical stock surges after big deal win

Navin Fluorine shares had corrected sharply since hitting a new high of ₹4,212 in October this year after reporting a profit drop in the first September quarter. The margin was impacted negatively on a year-on-year basis, owing to higher raw material costs, increased employee cost, higher maintenance expenses, and elevated freight cost, HDFC Securities said in a October report. However, the brokerage had retained its add rating on add rating on Navin Fluorine shares on the back of earnings visibility, given long-term contracts, and tilt in sales mix towards high-margin high-value business.