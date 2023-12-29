Multibagger stock Sheetal Diamonds declares preferential shares after 1250% rally in YTD
Multibagger stock: Board of directors also decided to change company name to Rajnish Retail Limited
Sheetal Diamonds preferential issue 2023: Shares of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. The micro-cap stock has risen from around ₹4.61 to ₹61.66 apiece levels in YTd time, delivering around 1,250 per cent return to its shareholders in 2023. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still has some steam left in it. During Thursday dealings, Sheetal Diamonds share price touched new life-time higih of ₹61.66 apiece levels on NSE, locking-in 5 per cent upper circuit.
