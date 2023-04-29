Multibagger stock Shilchar Technologies declares 100% dividend, scrip up over 370% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Shilchar Technologies, a small cap firm, closed Friday's trading with a market valuation of ₹728.70 Cr.
Shilchar Technologies, a small cap firm, closed Friday's trading with a market valuation of ₹728.70 Cr. One of India's leading suppliers of transformers for power distribution and the electronics and telecommunications industries is Shilchar Technologies Ltd. The company has declared 100% dividend for its shareholders in addition to being a multibagger stock.
