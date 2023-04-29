Shilchar Technologies, a small cap firm, closed Friday's trading with a market valuation of ₹728.70 Cr. One of India's leading suppliers of transformers for power distribution and the electronics and telecommunications industries is Shilchar Technologies Ltd. The company has declared 100% dividend for its shareholders in addition to being a multibagger stock.

“Board Recommended Dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10/- Per Share) on the Equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the Shareholders," said Shilchar Technologies in a stock exchange filing.

Shilchar Technologies has announced a 40.00% equity dividend, or ₹4 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022 or FY22. This generates a dividend yield of 0.20% at the current share price of ₹1910.90. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. According to statistics from Trendlyne, Shilchar Technologies Ltd. has declared 18 dividends since August 7, 2002.

The company said its revenue from operations stood at Rs 94.99 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 44.30% YoY from ₹65.83 Cr during Q4FY22. During the quarter ended March 2023, the company’s net income reached ₹96.41 Cr, up by 43.91% YoY from ₹66.99 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The company’s net profit stood at ₹16.27 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 117.51% YoY from ₹7.48 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, the shares of Shilchar Technologies closed on the BSE at ₹1910.90 apiece level, down by 0.37% from the previous close of ₹1918.05. The company has produced a multibagger return of 405% over the past five years, increasing from ₹383.15 to the current market price, and a multibagger return of 2,376.86% during the past three years, rising from ₹77.15 to the current market price. The stock rose from ₹466.20 to the current market price during the course of the past year, posting a multibagger return of 371.77%. On a YTD basis, the stock has risen 95.13% so far in 2023. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,968.00 on (28/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹402.35 (29/04/2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

