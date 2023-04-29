Multibagger stock Shilchar Technologies declares 100% dividend, scrip up over 370% in 1 year

On Friday, the shares of Shilchar Technologies closed on the BSE at ₹1910.90 apiece level, down by 0.37% from the previous close of ₹1918.05. The company has produced a multibagger return of 405% over the past five years, increasing from ₹383.15 to the current market price, and a multibagger return of 2,376.86% during the past three years, rising from ₹77.15 to the current market price. The stock rose from ₹466.20 to the current market price during the course of the past year, posting a multibagger return of 371.77%. On a YTD basis, the stock has risen 95.13% so far in 2023. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,968.00 on (28/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹402.35 (29/04/2022).