Multibagger stock rallies to record high post Q2. Brokerages see more upside

"We expect consumer sentiment to hold, especially within the premium space, so we have modelled revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 28%/51% over FY22-25. SSSG stood at +10% over pre-covid levels highlighting the improvement in productivity. Improvement in operational metrics over pre-covid levels depicts the underlying strength of the business. We continue to believe in the margin expansion story, led by beauty and private brands," said brokerage PhillipCapital with a ‘Buy’ rating on Shoppers Stop shares with a target price of ₹965 apiece.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}