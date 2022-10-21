Multibagger stock rallies to record high post Q2. Brokerages see more upside

Multibagger stock rallies to record high post Q2. Brokerages see more upside2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- The multibagger stock rallied more than 3% to hit a record high of ₹819 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Shoppers Stop rallied more than 3% to hit a record high of ₹819 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the company reported Q2 FY23 results that were in line with estimates, as demand momentum from January 2022 continued into Q2.
Shoppers Stop's chief executive Venu Nair in an interview with Reuters said that its sales for the festive season would beat pre-covid levels on demand for gifts as well as occasion and winter wear from the country's affluent, after reporting a 60% jump in quarterly revenue.
"We expect consumer sentiment to hold, especially within the premium space, so we have modelled revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 28%/51% over FY22-25. SSSG stood at +10% over pre-covid levels highlighting the improvement in productivity. Improvement in operational metrics over pre-covid levels depicts the underlying strength of the business. We continue to believe in the margin expansion story, led by beauty and private brands," said brokerage PhillipCapital with a ‘Buy’ rating on Shoppers Stop shares with a target price of ₹965 apiece.
Shoppers Stop shares have given multibagger return of more than 139% in a year's period whereas the multibagger stock is up about 145% in 2022 (YTD) so far. The company said that its store expansion plan is on track and should open 12-15 stores during the year, with 6 stores to be opened in October and November.
"Under the new management, company is likely to improve its growth trajectory driven by accelerated small-size store expansions, growth in private-label mix, and increased focus on the high-growth beauty business, aided by improved consumer sentiment, in our view," said ICICI Securities which has maintained add rating on the stock with a target price of ₹850 per share. Though, it sees lower discretionary spends, and execution challenges as key risks.
"Given the traction in demand, we are increasing FY23/24E EBITDA by 11%/15%. We are maintaining the target price of ₹745 and maintain ‘HOLD’. Further re-rating triggers are higher margins, either via increased SSSG or/and private label mix," said another brokerage Edelwiess.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
