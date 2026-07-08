Multibagger stock jumps over 4% after order win from RITES. Do you own?

Silver Touch Technologies share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced receipt of an order from the state-run railway company RITES. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 4.88% to ₹189.90 apiece on the BSE.
Digital transformation and IT services company Silver Touch Technologies said it has been awarded a significant order by RITES Ltd for the design, development, and implementation of PARAKH — an AI-based Detailed Project Report (DPR) Appraisal & Intelligence Platform.
“Silver Touch became one of the first Indian IT companies to deploy a fully self-hosted, multi-model AI platform for a Government of India Navratna enterprise — marking its transition from an IT services company to an AI-native platform company,” Silver Touch Technologies said in a regulatory filing on July 7.
Under this engagement, Silver Touch will architect and deploy a purpose-built AI platform for RITES for appraising India’s largest infrastructure projects — railways, highways, bridges, ports, airports, metro, and tunnels.
“The platform deploys self-hosted Large Language Models, a 500-rule engineering validation engine, and a four-layer hallucination prevention system — all within RITES' secure infrastructure with zero external data dependency,” said Minesh V Doshi, Executive Director of Silver Touch Technologies.
Silver Touch Technologies share price has rallied 46% in one month, and has gained 16% in six months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 160% in one year, and a staggering 407% over the past three years.
At 10:05 AM, Silver Touch Technologies share price was trading 3.87% higher at ₹188.05 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.