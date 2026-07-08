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Multibagger stock jumps over 4% after order win from RITES. Do you own?

Silver Touch Technologies share price has rallied 46% in one month, and has gained 16% in six months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 160% in one year, and a staggering 407% over the past three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 Jul 2026, 10:07 AM IST
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Silver Touch Technologies share price has delivered multibagger returns of 407% over the past three years.
Silver Touch Technologies share price has delivered multibagger returns of 407% over the past three years.(Image: Pixabay)
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Silver Touch Technologies share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced receipt of an order from the state-run railway company RITES. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 4.88% to 189.90 apiece on the BSE.

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Digital transformation and IT services company Silver Touch Technologies said it has been awarded a significant order by RITES Ltd for the design, development, and implementation of PARAKH — an AI-based Detailed Project Report (DPR) Appraisal & Intelligence Platform.

“Silver Touch became one of the first Indian IT companies to deploy a fully self-hosted, multi-model AI platform for a Government of India Navratna enterprise — marking its transition from an IT services company to an AI-native platform company,” Silver Touch Technologies said in a regulatory filing on July 7.

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Under this engagement, Silver Touch will architect and deploy a purpose-built AI platform for RITES for appraising India’s largest infrastructure projects — railways, highways, bridges, ports, airports, metro, and tunnels.

“The platform deploys self-hosted Large Language Models, a 500-rule engineering validation engine, and a four-layer hallucination prevention system — all within RITES' secure infrastructure with zero external data dependency,” said Minesh V Doshi, Executive Director of Silver Touch Technologies.

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Silver Touch Technologies Share Price Performance

Silver Touch Technologies share price has rallied 46% in one month, and has gained 16% in six months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 160% in one year, and a staggering 407% over the past three years.

At 10:05 AM, Silver Touch Technologies share price was trading 3.87% higher at 188.05 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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