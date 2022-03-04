Stock market today: Amid global equity market reeling under the heat of Russia-Ukraine war, a total of 203 stocks have hit upper circuit till 10.21 AM. It would be interesting to know that upper circuit hitting stocks have out numbered lower circuit hitting stocks. As per the BSE data available by 10:21 AM, a total of 334 stocks have hit circuit today. Out of these 334 stocks 203 stocks have hit upper circuit whereas 131 stocks have hit lower circuit in early morning session.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd shares are one of these 334 circuit stocks today. Sindhu Trade Links Ltd share price today has hit upper circuit for second successive session on Friday. It would be interesting to know that Sindhu Trade Links shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it is one of the probable multibagger stocks for 2022 as it has already delivered near 80 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd share price history

This multibagger stock belongs to B group stocks and in last one month, it has surged from ₹115.75 to ₹131.10 apiece levels, clocking near 14 per cent appreciation in this period. In last 6 months, this BSE listed stock has risen from ₹14.87 levels to ₹132.10 per share levels, logging around 800 per cent rise in this period. But, around a year ago, it was a penny stock. In last one year, this penny stock has become a grand multibagger stock delivering around 1850 per cent return to its shareholders.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd shares have current market capital of ₹6,790 crore while its trade volume is near 2 lakhs, which is much higher from its 20 days average trade volume of 1.70 lakh.

Details of circuit stocks today

As mentioned above, a total of 334 stocks have hit circuit today out of which 203 have hit upper circuit whereas 131 have hit lower circuit today. Out of 203 upper circuit stocks today; 14 stocks belong to B group, 6 to M group, 1 to MT group, 27 to T group, 48 to X group and maximum 107 to XT group stocks. Likewise, out of 131 lower circuit stocks today; 7 stocks belong to B group, 6 to M group, 1 in MT group, 17 in T group, 19 in X group whereas maximum 81 lower circuit stocks today belongs to XT group.

