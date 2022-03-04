Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for second straight session. Do you own?

This multibagger stock belongs to B group stocks and in last one month, it has surged from ₹115.75 to ₹131.10 apiece levels, clocking near 14 per cent appreciation in this period. In last 6 months, this BSE listed stock has risen from ₹14.87 levels to ₹132.10 per share levels, logging around 800 per cent rise in this period. But, around a year ago, it was a penny stock. In last one year, this penny stock has become a grand multibagger stock delivering around 1850 per cent return to its shareholders.