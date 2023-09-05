Multibagger stock: Singapore-based FII buys stake in Balu Forge after 225% rally in YTD1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Singapore-based FII Sixteen Street Investing has bought 2.32% stake in Balu Forge
Stock in focus: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹66.50 apiece levels to ₹228.70 apiece levels, delivering over 225 per cent return in YTT time. However, some big institutional investors still see upside in the stock. Singapore-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Sixteen Street Investing has made investment in this multibagger stock. As per the information available on BSE website, the FII has bought 2.32 per cent stake in this multibagger stock despite whopping return in recent sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started