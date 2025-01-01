Stock Market today: Multibagger stock SJVN Ltd share price gained 7% in morning trades on Wednesday. The company anounced signing MoU with Govternment of Bihar for 1000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project on Tuesday post market hours.

Share price movement The SJVN share price opeed at ₹107.20 on the BSE on Wednesday, almost 2.7% higher than the previous close of ₹104.40. The SJVN share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹111.65 which translated into gains of close to 7%

SJVN share price that had seen 52 week or i year highs of ₹170 in February 2024 however has corrected significantly thereafter. The steep correction in the markets also has cotributed to the declne in SJVN share price. Nevertheless SJVN share price has gained more than 3 times in since start of 2023 has given Multibagger returns to the investors

Project details SJVN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt of Bihar in Patna for development of 1000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project and other PSPs in state of Bihar

Proposed on river Durgawati in district Kaimur of Bihar, the Hathidah Durgawati PSP, with an installed capacity of 1000 MW (4x250 MW), is designed to generate a daily peak energy of 6.325 Million Units (MU) and an annual peak energy of 2308.65 MU. The estimated project cost is ₹5,663 crore, with a levelized tariff of ₹9.39 per kWh (assuming a pumping energy rate of ₹3 per kWh) based on February 2024 price levels, as per SJVN release.