Over the last one-year, Skipper , which is present in the power, telecom, and water sectors, the essential building blocks of a nation, has experienced remarkable growth in its shares, greatly benefiting its shareholders. Just twelve months ago, each share of the company was valued at ₹90, but now they're worth ₹316.55, marking a substantial increase of 290%.

From its March 2020 low point of ₹16.70 per share, Skipper's stock has soared by an impressive 1795% to date. On February 26, the shares reached a new all-time high of ₹401, surpassing the ₹400 milestone for the first time.

It's worth noting that the shares achieved their largest monthly gain in June 2023, with a nearly 50% increase, the most significant monthly surge since their listing in 2015.

Since July 2022, Skipper's shares have been consistently on the rise, ending 12 out of the past 18 months in positive territory, resulting in a substantial return of 510%.

In February, the company secured a substantial order valued at ₹737 crore for the design, supply, and construction of a new 765 kV transmission line project for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Skipper stands as a prominent player in the global market for transmission and distribution structures, particularly in its Engineering Products sector, where it specialises in towers and poles. Additionally, it holds a strong position in the polymer sector and is recognised as a reliable partner for the execution of crucial infrastructure projects.

The company is India’s largest and world's only integrated T&D company, having its own structure rolling, manufacturing, tower load testing station, & transmission line EPC.

The company has established a significant international presence, operating across continents like Latin America, Europe, and Africa. With a footprint spanning over 55 countries, Skipper is involved in various sub-segments, including towers, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), monopoles, poles, and railway electrification structures, as indicated on its website.

Strategically positioned

Strategically positioned amidst India's emergence as a manufacturing hub, there are several growth factors poised to shape the landscape of opportunities. These include national electrification drives, anticipated load growth, the multiplication of power generation capacities, a growing emphasis on green energy initiatives, ongoing grid modernization efforts, expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure, extensions within the telecom industry, proliferation of smart grid networks, and advancements in railway infrastructure development.

These factors collectively present fertile ground for businesses to capitalise on evolving trends and seize new avenues for growth and expansion. On the other hand, growing anti-Chinese sentiment and gradual decoupling from China drive new growth opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

In the water segment, increased budgetary allocation towards ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, among others, is expected to drive demand for pipes in the country.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, the company successfully obtained new orders amounting to ₹4,020 million. Furthermore, the year-to-date inflows for the first nine months of the fiscal year stand at ₹31,450 million. As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company's current order book totals ₹57,790 million, as per the company's December earnings report.

