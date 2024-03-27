Multibagger Stock: Skipper stock generates 290% return in a year, soars nearly 1800% in 4 years
Skipper, a key player in power, telecom, and water sectors, has seen its shares surge by 290% over the past year, reaching ₹316.55 from ₹90 a year ago. The company's stock has risen by an impressive 1795% from its lowest point.
