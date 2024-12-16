Sky Gold share price hit 5% upper circuit on Monday as the stock traded ex-bonus today. Sky Gold share price jumped to a high of ₹465.70 apiece, its adjusted price after bonus share issue, on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sky Gold shares turned ex-date for its 9:1 bonus share issue today. The company had fixed the record date of December 16, for the bonus share issue.

The bonus shares ratio of 9:1 indicates that every existing one fully paid-up equity share will receive nine new fully paid-up equity shares.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 16th December 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company," Sky Gold said in a regulatory filing on December 2.

The record date is set to identify the shareholders entitled to receive corporate benefits such as dividends, bonus shares or stock splits. Investors who hold shares in their demat account on or before this record date are eligible for the corporate actions.

Due to the T+1 settlement cycle, shareholders must purchase the stock at least one day before the ex-date to qualify for the benefits.

Earlier, Sky Gold bonus share issue was announced in September 2022 in a ratio of 1:1.

Sky Gold Share Price Trend Sky Gold share price has given stellar returns to investors as the stock has gained over 42% in one month and has jumped nearly 250% in the past six months. Sky Gold stock price has delivered mutlibagger returns of more than 367% year-to-date (YTD) and surged by a whopping 2,200% in two years and over 5,000% in three years.

At 10:00 AM, Sky Gold shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹465.70 apiece, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹6,824 crore on the BSE.