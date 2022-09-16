Multibagger stock: NDR Auto Components shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in its rebound after Covid-19 sell-off. In last two years, this auto component stock has risen from around ₹156 apiece levels to ₹519 per share levels, delivering around 225 per cent return to its positional investors. However, the stock is still in uptrend. NDR Auto Components share price today opened upside and hit new life-time high of ₹519 apiece on BSE. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the stock came below ₹500 and hit intraday low of ₹486.95. NDR Auto Components share price is current quoting around ₹505 apiece on BSE.

This multibagger auto component stock has climbed to life-time high on second successive day in a row. The stock had hit new high on Thursday session as well after spurt in volume by more than 2.29 times.

NDR Auto Components share price history

After making its 52-week low of ₹301.30 apiece on BSE in June 2022, this multibagger auto stock has been in uptrend and has climbed to a new high of ₹519 apiece levels, delivering around 70 per cent return to its positional investors in next three months. The small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹300 crore made big upside in first week session of 2022 but afterwards, the multibagger stock remained under profit-taking pressure till end of February 2022. In last week of February 2022, it came out of the base building mode and started to showcase big upside swing first fortnight of May 2022. Then, the multibagger stock again went into consolidation mode that continued till mid-June of 2022.

In last one month, this multibagger auto stock has surged from around ₹406 to ₹519 apiece levels, giving near 25 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this small-cap auto stock has delivered sa,e 25 per cent return as it was in made its new 52-week low in June 2022 during sel-off pressure from early May to mid-June 2022.

In post Covid rebound, this stock surged from ₹156 (close price on 31st July 2020 on BSE) to ₹519 apiece levels (life-time high today on BSE), delivering around 225 per cent return to its investors in this near two years.

Currently, NDR Auto Components shares have a market cap of near ₹300 crore. The small-cap stock is available fro trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its trade volume in first one and half hours is around 4,600 whereas its trade volume on BSE in this time on Friday session is below 1,000. This means the stock is a low float stock, which seems obvious as its last 20 days average volume is 19,131. Hence, the stock is not for a normal investor with low risk appetite. This stock suits to those who have high risk appetite.