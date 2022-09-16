Multibagger stock: Small-cap auto share hits life-time high. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- Multibagger auto component stock has hit record high second successive day in a row
Multibagger stock: NDR Auto Components shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in its rebound after Covid-19 sell-off. In last two years, this auto component stock has risen from around ₹156 apiece levels to ₹519 per share levels, delivering around 225 per cent return to its positional investors. However, the stock is still in uptrend. NDR Auto Components share price today opened upside and hit new life-time high of ₹519 apiece on BSE. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the stock came below ₹500 and hit intraday low of ₹486.95. NDR Auto Components share price is current quoting around ₹505 apiece on BSE.