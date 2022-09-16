Multibagger stock: Small-cap auto share hits life-time high. Do you own?

NDR Auto Components share price history

After making its 52-week low of ₹301.30 apiece on BSE in June 2022, this multibagger auto stock has been in uptrend and has climbed to a new high of ₹519 apiece levels, delivering around 70 per cent return to its positional investors in next three months. The small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹300 crore made big upside in first week session of 2022 but afterwards, the multibagger stock remained under profit-taking pressure till end of February 2022. In last week of February 2022, it came out of the base building mode and started to showcase big upside swing first fortnight of May 2022. Then, the multibagger stock again went into consolidation mode that continued till mid-June of 2022.