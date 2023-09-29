Multibagger stock: Small-cap company board to declare dividend today
Dividend paying stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid time
Dividend stock 2023: BSL Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid time. In these three and half years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹20 to ₹173 apiece levels, delivering more than 750% return to its positional investors. However, there is one more piece of stock market news for BSL shareholders. The board of directors of the company is going to declare dividend in its board meeting today. The stock has already traded ex-dividend on 21st September 2023.
