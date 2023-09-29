Multibagger stock: Small-cap company board to declare dividend today

Dividend stock 2023: BSL Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid time. In these three and half years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹20 to ₹173 apiece levels, delivering more than 750% return to its positional investors. However, there is one more piece of stock market news for BSL shareholders. The board of directors of the company is going to declare dividend in its board meeting today. The stock has already traded ex-dividend on 21st September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The small-cap multibagger stock informed about dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to various Circulars of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 28th September, 2023 at 04:00 P .M. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/OA VM") only without the physical presence of the members at the venue. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be Registered Office of the Company at 26, Industrial Area, Gandhi Nagar, Bhilwara, Rajasthan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSL dividend record date The Company had fixed Thursday, 21st September, 2023 as the "CUT-OFF DATE" for determining the eligibility of the members to vote by remote e-voting or e-voting at the Annual General Meeting.

BSL dividend details "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, the 22nd September, 2023 to Thursday, the 28th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for payment of dividend for the financial year 2022-23 if declared at the AGM. Accordingly the date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for financial 2022-23 is Thursday, 21st September, 2023. The dividend will be paid to member within thirty days from the date of declaration of dividend in the AGM subject to the TDS as per applicable TDS rates," said BSL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of BSL Ltd are available for trade on both BSE and NSE and its market cap is ₹179 crore. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹236.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹111.20 apiece on NSE. In first 15 minutes of trade session on Friday, its trade volume on NSE is just 721, which means its a low float stock, suitable for high risk investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!