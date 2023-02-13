Multibagger stock: Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that has given stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. The small-cap stock has doubled shareholders' money is last one year but in last three years, it has climbed from around ₹4 to ₹46.50, delivering around 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.

However, it seems that the dream run in this multibagger stock has trickled into the business of the small-cap company as well. In recently ended October to December 2022 quarter, Salasar Techno Engineering has reported huge jump in net profit on both year-on-year (YoY) basis and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. As per the Q3FY23 results of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, the small-cap company has reported net profit of ₹10.69 crore in recently ended third quarter of the current fiscal, which is 53.5 per cent higher from its net profit of ₹6.96 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported net profit of ₹7.51 crore in Q2FY23. This means net profit of the company has risen from ₹7.51 crore to ₹10.69 crore on QoQ basis by reporting sequential growth in net profit to the tune of 42.34 per cent on QoQ basis.

Company's total income in Q3FY23 stands at ₹240.93 crore, which is 38.50 per cent higher from its net profit of ₹173.95 crore in Q3FY22.

Salasar Techno share price history

The small-cap stock has been in base building mode for last one month. However, in last six months, this small-cap stock has delivered 50 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has risen from around 21.65 to ₹46.50 apiece levels, delivering around 115 per cent return to its long term shareholders. As mentioned above, the stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally, delivering more than 1000 per cent return in this time.

The NSE, BSE listed stock has a market cap of ₹1,444 crore and its trade volume on NSE is around 47,000 in near 15 minutes of market opening today. However, its 20 days average trade volume on NSE is around 9.14 lakh. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹58.50 while its 52-week low is ₹20.71 apiece.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test