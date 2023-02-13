Multibagger stock: Small-cap company reports 53.5% jump in YoY net profit in Q3

However, it seems that the dream run in this multibagger stock has trickled into the business of the small-cap company as well. In recently ended October to December 2022 quarter, Salasar Techno Engineering has reported huge jump in net profit on both year-on-year (YoY) basis and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. As per the Q3FY23 results of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, the small-cap company has reported net profit of ₹10.69 crore in recently ended third quarter of the current fiscal, which is 53.5 per cent higher from its net profit of ₹6.96 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported net profit of ₹7.51 crore in Q2FY23. This means net profit of the company has risen from ₹7.51 crore to ₹10.69 crore on QoQ basis by reporting sequential growth in net profit to the tune of 42.34 per cent on QoQ basis.