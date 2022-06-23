Multibagger stock: Small-cap share hits upper circuit on 13th straight session2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 02:08 PM IST
- Multibagger stock in 2022: Small-cap textile stock has delivered 175 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022
Multibagger stock in 2022: United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is a small-cap textile company listed at NSE SME exchange. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as the stock has surged from ₹18.20 to ₹50.25 apiece levels in YTD time, recording around 175 per cent rise this year. This multibagger textile stock has been hitting upper circuit since 7th June 2022. United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd share price today opened around 5 per cent upside hitting upper circuit for 13th successive session.