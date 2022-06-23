Multibagger stock: Small-cap share hits upper circuit on 13th straight session

This multibagger stock has given around 33 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 trade sessions as it has surged from ₹37.60 to ₹50.25 apiece levels in this period. In last one month, this multibagger textile stock has shot up from ₹38.75 to ₹50.25 levels, recording near 29 per cent rise in this period. However, in YTD time, this small-cap textile stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders after logging more than 175 per cent return after ushering in the new year 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}