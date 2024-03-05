Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit after receiving Reliance Industries' order
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock has bagged a ₹29 crore order from the Indian corporate giant Reliance Industries
Small-cap stock below ₹100: Shares of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last few years. In one year time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹11.20 to ₹55.95 on BSE, delivering around 400 percent return to its shareholders. However, the small-cap stock under ₹100 was in the news after the company declared to have received an order from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the RIL order, which is worth ₹29 crore.
