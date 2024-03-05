Small-cap stock below ₹100: Shares of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last few years. In one year time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹11.20 to ₹55.95 on BSE , delivering around 400 percent return to its shareholders. However, the small-cap stock under ₹100 was in the news after the company declared to have received an order from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the RIL order, which is worth ₹29 crore.

The small-cap company informed Indian exchanges about the RIL order saying, "Gujarat Toolroom Limited is pleased to announce that it has recently secured a significant order worth ₹290 million ( ₹29 crore) from Reliance Industries Limited for construction supplies. This substantial order underscores the trust and confidence that Reliance Industries Limited has placed in GTL's capabilities and quality of service."

The company anticipates more such orders from Reliance Industries Limited in the upcoming weeks, further solidifying the partnership between the two entities. Moreover, GTL expects additional orders from various clients in the coming months, which will significantly contribute to the company's revenue and profit growth.

Gujarat Toolroom share price history

As per the information available on the BSE website, Gujarat Toolroom shares traded ex-split on 6th March 2023 in a 1:10 ratio. So, it is around one year since the stock split. In this period, the small-cap multibagger stock has risen from ₹11.20 to ₹55.95 per share level, logging to the tune of 400 percent appreciation in this time. In one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹45 to ₹55.95 apiece, logging around 24 percent rise in this time.

Likewise, in the last six months, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹13.20 to ₹55.95 per share level, clocking nearly 325 percent appreciation in this time horizon.

