Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock hits record high after fundraise move. Rises 200% in one year

  Multibagger stock. The small-cap stock opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of 121.90 and locked in upper circuit on Tuesday

Asit Manohar
Published6 Aug 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock has declared fundraising of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.48 crore by issuing preferential shares and warrants.
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock has declared fundraising of ₹71.48 crore by issuing preferential shares and warrants.(Photo: Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. This small-cap stock has risen from 41.60 to 121.90 apiece on the NSE, logging a nearly 200 percent rise. However, the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential. The small-cap stock opened with an upside gap on Tuesday and touched an intraday high of 121.90 within seconds of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock locked in the upper circuit and hit a new lifetime high.

Power and Instrumentation fundraise

The small-cap company has declared fundraising by issuing preferential shares and warrants. The fundraiser would be worth 71.48 crore.

The small-cap company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraising move, saying, "The board has decided to issue up to 34,39,000 Equity Shares of 10 each at an issue price of 83.75 per share, including a premium of 73.75 amounting to 28.80 Crore. The shares will be issued to the Non-Promoter Group preferentially."

On issuance of equity warrants, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd said, “The company is issuing 50,96,000 Equity Warrants at 83.75 per warrant amounting to 42.68 Crore. These warrants will be issued to both the Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Group on a preferential basis. Among the 50,96,000 Equity warrants, 41,50,000 are issued to the promoter group, and the remaining 9,46,000 are issued to the non-promoter group.”

Acquisition of Peaton Electrical

"The company has decided to acquire a controlling stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited, a manufacturer specializing in Electrical Panels, Compact Substations, and Bus Trunking Systems. This strategic acquisition aims to expand PIGL's footprint in the electricals market. Currently, PIGL holds a 15.23% stake in PECL and plans to increase its shareholding to up to 60%. The acquisition will be based on the valuation of PECL, with the consideration to be discharged by the share purchase agreement to be executed," the small-cap company added.

The small-cap company has a market cap of 151 crore, but its current trade volume on the NSE is slightly above 16,000. The low-float stock is available for trade on both the NSE and BSE. Its 52-week high is 121.90, which is also its lifetime high. Its 52-week low is 36.25 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 03:07 PM IST
