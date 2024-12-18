Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under 100 in focus as Mumbai-based DII picks up a stake in the company

Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under ₹100 in focus as Mumbai-based DII picks up a stake in the company

Shivangini

  • Multibagger stock: Hazoori Multi Projects share price has given a return of around 33,068 per cent in 5 years. 

Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects has moved up to approximately 50 per cent in 6 months period and over 84 per cent in a year.

Hazoor Multi Projects, a small-cap company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will likely be in focus on Wednesday, December 18, following a transaction involving a Domestic Institutional Investor (DII). The Mumbai-based firm announced fresh allotment of equity shares following the conversion of warrants on December 17 via an exchange filing.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history

Hazoor Multi Projects share price closed in the red, down 3.51 per cent at 53.07 on December 17 on the BSE. The small-cap company has a market capitalisation of 1,042.85 crore.

Hazoori Multi Projects share price has given around 33,068 per cent returns in the last five years. Meanwhile, it has moved up approximately 50 per cent in the last six months and over 84 per cent in a year.

During a meeting held on December 17, 2024, the fund-raising committee of Hazoor Multi Projects approved the allocation of 22,22,220 equity shares at 30 per share, including a premium of 29. The shares, each with a face value of Re 1, were issued as part of the conversion of 2,22,222 warrants initially allotted at an issue price of 300. These warrants were entitled to a tenfold conversion into equity shares post the stock split effective from November 7, 2024.

The allotment was made to West Midlands Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a prominent non-promoter entity, which paid 75 per cent of the warrant price, equivalent to 225 per warrant, to complete the conversion. With this transaction, Hazoor Multi Projects' paid-up capital increased to 21.09 crore, consisting of 21,09,52,680 equity shares.

As per regulatory filings, Hazoor Multi Projects still has 1,02,00,573 warrants outstanding for potential conversion into equity shares over the next 18 months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
