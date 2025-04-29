Mint Market

Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under ₹100 edges higher despite flat trend on D-street

Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under 100 edged higher during the morning trades on Tuesday despite flat trend on D-street as the benchmark indices Sensex and the NIfty-50 index traded rangebound

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated29 Apr 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under ₹100 gains(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under 100 edged higher during the morning trades on Tuesday despite flat trend on D-street as the benchmark indices Sensex and the NIfty-50 index traded rangebound.

Multibagger, small cap stock MIC Electronics Limited share price was trading higher on Tuesday on the BSe despite the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 trading range bound today

MIC Electronics share price movement and Multibagger returns

MIC Electronics share price opened at 57.47 n the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening the MIC Electronics share price was more than 1% lower compared to the previous days closing price of 58.49. The MIC Electronics share price however could rebound to the level of 59.33 which also meant gains of almost 1.4% by the MIC Electronics share price over the previous days closing price. Notably MIC Electronics share price had rebounded more than 3% from the opening level of MIC Electronics share price

The MIC Electronics share price having more than 225% over last 5 years has given Multibagger returns to the investors

 

MIC Electronics recent developments

MIC Electronics recently on Monday 28 April 2025 announced the receipt of approval of ISO certificate

MIC Electronics in its intimation to the exchanges said that the company has been awarded ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certificates from United Registrar of Systems in recognition of the organization’s Environmental Management System.

 

The scope of activities covered under this ISO certificate for MIC Electronics are design and development, manufacture, supply, and servicing of LED display systems, GRID off-GRID LED lighting products, oxygen concentrators, emergency lighting systems, energy-efficient LED-based luminaire units for passenger coaches, microprocessor-based controllers for roof-mounted AC, SMPS-based integrated power supply, EV chargers, smart meters, public address and passenger information systems (PAPIS), passenger information systems, GPS location-based public address and passenger information systems, and LED destination boards in AC and NON-AC ICF and LHB coaches

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 12:08 PM IST
