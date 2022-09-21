Multibagger stock: Solar company gives 850% return in one year. Do you own?1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap share one month ago, it would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today
Multibagger stocks: Shares of Solex Energy Limited have been hitting upper circuit on a regular basis. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. On Tuesday session, this NSE SME stock surged 5 per cent and hit upper circuit at ₹463.05 apiece levels. On Monday, the SME stock had closed at ₹441 per share levels after hitting upper circuit. The stock has been hitting upper circuit on a continuous basis and it has been climbing to new life-time high as well.
In last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered around 150 per cent return to its positional shareholders whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around ₹100 to ₹463 apiece levels, delivering around 360 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in last one year, this small-cap multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹49 to ₹463 apiece levels, logging around 850 per cent rise in this period.
Taking cue from Solex Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this solar company's stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹4.60 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.90 lakh today.
After end of Tuesday session, Solex Energy shares ended with a market cap of around ₹370 crore, adding around ₹18 crore in single session on Tuesday. This small-cap stock had ended on Monday with a market cap of ₹352 crore. Its 52-week low is ₹42.50 whereas its 52-week hi8gh is ₹463.05 apiece. It ended on Tuesday with a trade volume of 4,000 that means the stock is a low float stock and can become highly volatile on a single trigger.
