Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock: Solar company gives 850% return in one year. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Solar company gives 850% return in one year. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this solar stock and had remained invested throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 9.50 lakh today.
1 min read . 09:30 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap share one month ago, it would have turned to 2.50 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks: Shares of Solex Energy Limited have been hitting upper circuit on a regular basis. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. On Tuesday session, this NSE SME stock surged 5 per cent and hit upper circuit at 463.05 apiece levels. On Monday, the SME stock had closed at 441 per share levels after hitting upper circuit. The stock has been hitting upper circuit on a continuous basis and it has been climbing to new life-time high as well.

Solex Energy share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered around 150 per cent return to its positional shareholders whereas in last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around 100 to 463 apiece levels, delivering around 360 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in last one year, this small-cap multibagger stock has shot up from around 49 to 463 apiece levels, logging around 850 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Solex Energy share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.50 lakh today. similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this solar company's stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have tuned to 4.60 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 6.90 lakh today.

After end of Tuesday session, Solex Energy shares ended with a market cap of around 370 crore, adding around 18 crore in single session on Tuesday. This small-cap stock had ended on Monday with a market cap of 352 crore. Its 52-week low is 42.50 whereas its 52-week hi8gh is 463.05 apiece. It ended on Tuesday with a trade volume of 4,000 that means the stock is a low float stock and can become highly volatile on a single trigger.

