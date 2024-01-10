From a trading price of ₹1,083 apiece three years ago, shares of Solar Industries India have skyrocketed to the current trading price of ₹6,875 apiece, rewarding their shareholders with a whopping return of 535%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the span of these three years, an investment of ₹1 lakh in Solar Industries would have turned into a stellar ₹6.30 lakh. This exponential growth has positioned Solar Industries as one of the standout performers in the equity markets.

Looking ahead, the stock is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, fueled by its substantial export orders, according to domestic brokerage firm Centrum Broking.

Large export orders The company on January 09 secured export orders worth ₹9.94 billion in the defence business. The scope of work will include the supply of products for defence-based application to an international client with a delivery period of three years.

This is the second big defence export order in recent years, after the ₹3 billion Pinaka export order received in September last year. The current export order worth ₹9.94 billion would effectively double SOIL's defence order book of ₹10.5 billion as of Q2 FY24, the brokerage said.

Expanding defence portfolio set to drive long-term growth and profitability Centrum Broking underscores Solar Industries expanding defence portfolio as a key driver for long-term growth and profitability. The brokerage projects an earnings CAGR of 25% over the period FY23–26E, buoyed by a 15-20% increase in volume for industrial explosives and the strategic scaling up of defence sales.

The brokerage expects the company's defence sales to surge from ₹4 billion in FY23 to ₹7 billion in FY24E. It further expects defence sales to touch ₹12 billion and ₹15.4 billion over FY25 and 26E (inclusive of domestic Pinaka supplies).

This would constitute 14.4% and 16.1% of consolidated sales in FY25E and FY26E, respectively, a substantial increase from the 5.7% recorded in FY23. Additionally, defence sales are expected to contribute an even larger share to EBITDA, it said.

Following the company's strong expected growth in the defence portfolio, the brokerage retained its 'buy' call on the stock, setting a target price of ₹7,355 apiece, reflecting an upside of 7% from the stock's latest closing price.

