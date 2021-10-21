The company's management mentioned that demand momentum is broad-based across all geographies and verticals. They are also investing in senior talent and have on-boarded senior leaders in Cyber Security and Cloud practice. They have also created large deal team last quarter to benefit from strong demand tailwinds, the brokerage highlighted. Sonata ramped up hiring with net-addition of 313 employees this quarter (in-line with their target to add around 300 resources per quarter).