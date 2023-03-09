This banking stock gives over 113% return in 6 months. ICICI Securities recommends 'Buy'1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST
- South Indian Bank shares have given multibagger return by rallying more than 114% in the last six months
South Indian Bank (SIB), post the onboarding of new MD (Murali Ramakrishnan) in September 2020, reimagined its business model and adopted 6Cs strategy which focuses on – CASA, cost ratios, customer focus, capital, compliance and competency building, said domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities in a note.
