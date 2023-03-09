“Considering the legacy of higher stress in SIB’s corporate and mid-corporate segments, the new management (post taking charge in Sep’20) revisited the business strategy with emphasis on ‘quality over quantity’. Further, it completely revamped the sourcing and underwriting process with clear focus on margins and asset quality. Based on renewed business strategy, it has built a new book of ₹377 bn (54% of the total loans) with GNPA of 0.06% and SMA2 of 0.22%."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}