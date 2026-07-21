Multibagger stock, which surged 354% in five years, jumps 9% after strong Q1FY27 results

Multibagger stock South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPEL) share price jumped around 9% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, July 17, after it reported a strong financial and operational performance for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

Its consolidated revenue rose 53% year-on-year to ₹61.7 crore and profit after tax (PAT) surged 287% to ₹9.3 crore. The company also reported record order book levels, expansion in its exploration business, and progress across domestic and international projects.

Advertisement

Also Read | Paytm share price falls over 1% despite strong Q1 results 2026

The multibagger stock gained as much as 8.8% to its day's high of ₹257.40 per share on BSE. It has risen 12% in 1 week, 2% in one month, 3% in 3 months and 38% in 6 months. Meanwhile, it has advanced 68% in 1 year and 354% in the last 5 years.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹287.95 in May 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹120.55 in October 2025.

Q1 Highlights Profit after tax rose to ₹9.3 crore from ₹2.4 crore a year earlier, with the PAT margin improving to 15% from 6%. The company said PBT margin also expanded to 19% from 8% during the same period.

Meanwhile, SWPEL's consolidated income from operations increased to ₹61.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹40.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA climbed to ₹14.9 crore from ₹5.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 24% from 14% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Vikas Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said, "I am proud to share that we have delivered strong and encouraging financial and operational performance during first quarter of the financial year 27 by registering over 53% growth in revenue and 287% in profit after Tax Y on Y. The company during the quarter clocked a revenue of ₹617 million and PAT of ₹93 million on consolidated basis. The standalone performance is also on similar lines."

During the quarter, the company commenced operations to execute its single-largest order worth ₹307 crore in Rajasthan and secured an extension of a CBM contract from Reliance Industries Ltd valued at more than ₹166 crore.

SWPEL's order book touched an all-time high of ₹761 crore. The company was also empanelled by Oil India Ltd to provide 2D/3D Seismic Data Acquisition Services across its onshore operations.

Advertisement

Among other operational developments, the company completed exploration work at its Jharkhand coal block, with the Geological Report (GR) currently under preparation. It also received and converted the balance 75% amount of warrants issued on a preferential basis into equity shares.

The company said it is currently running 20 operations across eight states with zero lost-time injuries (LTIs). It also completed an airborne survey under its second joint venture in Oman, with the GR under preparation, and is participating in the ongoing rights issue of Alara Resources Ltd, Australia, to strengthen its strategic investment.

Management sees strong growth ahead The management said the robust order pipeline provides healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters and expressed confidence about the industry's long-term growth prospects.

Advertisement

Also Read | Multibagger stock Sobha jumps 7%, then wipes out gains despite strong Q1 results

Jain said, "Recognizing our services, the clients are equally supportive and made our order book quite robust crossing over ₹761 crore mark giving clear visibility in short to medium term. We expect the trend will continue, strengthening it further in times ahead."

The company added that increasing government focus on mineral exploration, policy reforms and self-reliance in critical minerals are expected to create significant growth opportunities. It also said new rigs and equipment have been ordered to meet rising business requirements. SWPEL further stated that exploration activities at its Jharkhand coal block have been completed and mine development activities will be undertaken on a fast-track basis after submission of the Geological Report. In Oman, the company said the airborne survey under its second joint venture has been completed and GR preparation is underway.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.