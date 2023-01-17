Multibagger hotel stock rallies to hit record high, up 170% in a year2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 12:53 PM IST
- Speciality Restaurants shares rallied more than 11% to hit a new high of ₹282 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Speciality Restaurants Ltd rallied more than 11% to hit a new high of ₹282 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which is scheduled to be held this week on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The stock has been in upward movement since the past few days and has surged over 22% in the last one month.
