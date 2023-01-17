Multibagger hotel stock rallies to hit record high, up 170% in a year

Speciality Restaurants shares have given multibagger return of about 171% in a year's period. The hotel stock is up over 86% in the last six months period as compared to 11% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the period. Speciality Restaurants Limited owns multiple chains of fine and casual dining restaurants with brands including Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Hoppipola among others. For the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, its consolidated net profit rose to ₹11 crore whereas its revenue was up 52% to ₹94 crore as compared to the same quarter a year ago.