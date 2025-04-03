Multibagger stock SPML Infra hits upper circuit after collaborating with US energy major. The company in an exchange filing informed that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Energy Vault, USA; a global leader in sustainable energy storage solutions. The said agreement is set to fast-track the manufacturing and deployment of Energy Storage Systems in India through a technology transfer to SPML.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.