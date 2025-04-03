Multibagger stock SPML Infra hits upper circuit after collaborating with US energy major

  • Multibagger stock SPML Infra hits upper circuit after collaborating with US energy major

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Apr 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Multibagger stock SPML Infra hits upper circuit after collaborating with US energy major. The company in an exchange filing informed that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Energy Vault, USA; a global leader in sustainable energy storage solutions. The said agreement is set to fast-track the manufacturing and deployment of Energy Storage Systems in India through a technology transfer to SPML.

(more to come)

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 09:58 AM IST
