Multibagger stock Sprayking soared 3092% in 4 years, jumped from ₹1.5 to ₹50.7
Sprayking stock has surged over 3,000% in 4 years, with recent multibagger returns. It has risen 18% YTD and is 15.5% away from its record high. The company secured a milestone order for hose nozzles from Flobal Corporation.
Microcap stock Sprayking has given exceptional returns to its investors in the last 4 years. The stock has skyrocketed around 3,092 percent from ₹1.59 in April 2020 to currently trade at its record high ₹50.75.
