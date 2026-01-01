Multibagger stock Sri Adhikari Brothers rises after stock split move

Multibagger stock: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network share price jumped 5% to hit its upper circuit during the first trading session of the year 2026 after the company disclosed that its board of directors will consider a stock split in its upcoming board meeting, according to an exchange filing.

“To consider the proposal for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the company, in such manner, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

In the BSE filing, the company also announced that the board will consider a proposal to accept loans from promoters. This proposal will also highlight that such loans will include the option to convert such loans into equity shares of the company.

Sri Adhikari Brothers will also consider and approve borrowing powers of the company, along with executing any other business operations with the permission of the chairperson.

Sri Adhikari Brothers shares hit upper circuit Sri Adhikari Brothers shares closed 5% higher at ₹1,680 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,600 at the previous market session, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Sri Adhikari hit their upper circuit level of ₹1,680 on 1 Janaury 2026, while the lower price band stood at ₹1,520, with a price tolerance band of 5%, according to the exchange data.

Sri Adhikari Brothers' stock has delivered market investors more than 85,500% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 11% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 4.40% in 2025, and have gained 24.20% in the last one-month period. Sri Adhikari Brothers shares are trading 5.71% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,749 on 16 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹349.15 on 4 February 2025, as per the BSE data. Sri Adhikari Brothers' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,210.40 crore as of the stock market close on 1 Janaury 2026.

